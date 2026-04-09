Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy, and James Lance join 'Wednesday' season 3 cast

'Wednesday' Season 3 production is well underway

Nevermore is getting even more crowded.

Wednesday is stacking its cast for Season 3, with Lena Headey, Andrew McCarthy and James Lance officially joining as guest stars.

Netflix confirmed the trio’s addition as production on the hit supernatural series moves forward in Ireland, signalling that the next chapter is well underway.

The new names join an already growing roster, including recent additions like Eva Green and Winona Ryder.

Each brings serious credentials to the table. Headey is widely recognised for her Emmy-nominated turn in Game of Thrones, McCarthy became a household name with films like St. Elmo’s Fire, and Lance earned praise for his role in Ted Lasso.

At the centre of it all remains Jenna Ortega, who returns as Wednesday Addams following her breakout success in the role. The series continues under creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton back on board as executive producer and director.

Since its debut, Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s biggest global hits, praised for its dark humour and stylised storytelling.