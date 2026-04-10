Prince William 'reaches out' to Andrew in shocking move amid health woes

Prince William 'reaches out' to Andrew amid health woes: Shocking details

Prince William made an 'unexpected' move for his 'disgraced' uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, leaving royal fans in shock.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, the future King reached out to the former Duke of York after he was stripped of his titles.

In his new book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, he claimed that William "offered condolences" to Andrew after King Charles took his brother's royal perks, including titles, following the Epstein emails backlash.

People reported that Kensington Palace remained silent over the 'secret' exchange between uncle and nephew. The silence may be a hint that they are 'concealing' information regarding the call.

For the unversed, in October 2025, the monarch took a stern decision against his brother after serious backlash from Epstein victims' families and supporters.

Andrew lost his titles and was also evicted from Royal Lodge. After moving to Wood Farm, he was arrested in October 2025 on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Since then, there have been reports that the former Duke of York has been dealing with health woes, which also reportedly forced Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to visit the former working royal.

However, William's alleged call to Andrew came as a big shock, as he was the "calling the shots" behind the scenes in banning his uncle.

Andrew Lownie earlier said, "William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now."