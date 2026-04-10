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Is Elizabeth Olsen expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett?

The Marvel star sparks pregnancy speculation as fans spot a 'baby bump' during her latest outing

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

Is Elizabeth Olsen expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett?
The notoriously private couple have been together since 2016

Is Elizabeth Olsen preparing to enter parenthood with husband Robbie Arnett?

The WandaVision actress has sparked pregnancy rumours following a series of recent outings in which fans believe she is sporting a growing baby bump.

The speculation has been brewing since last month, starting with her appearance at a Givenchy fashion show in Paris, followed by C2E2 Comic Con on March 28. Though she has yet to confirm the news, Olsen’s latest outing with Arnett in LA launched the speculation into full throttle.

In photographs obtained by gossip page Deux Moi on April 9, the Marvel star wore an oversized blue button-down over loose pants, battling against the LA sun with a cap and sunglasses. As the couple took a stroll, certain angles have viewers convinced that Olsen is pregnant.

“Oh she is so pregnant,” commented one fan under the photographs, while another gushed, “She and Aubrey [Plaza] are pregnant together.” A third exclaimed, ‘Everyone is pregnant! Hollywood Baby Boom!” 

If the rumours are true, the pregnancy would mark Olsen and Arnett’s first child since they got together in 2016. The notoriously private couple got engaged in 2019 and later eloped, though they did not share any further details about their wedding. 

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