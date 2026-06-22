Tom Holland's Brother Sam Holland announces he is engaged

The 27-year-old chef shared the news in a social media post featuring stunning photos of the couple

Tom Holland's lookalike brother, Sam Holland, announced on Thursday that he is engaged to his partner, Clark Stewart.

The sweet revelation comes after his famous brother-the Spider Man actor, confirmed his marriage to Zendaya.

The 27-year-old chef shared the news in a social media post featuring stunning photos of the couple and revealed that the proposal took place on Tuesday.

Sam posted photographs from an outdoor photoshoot, showing the happy couple together.

In the pictures, his wife-to-be proudly displayed her dazzling engagement ring.

One image showed Sam giving Sam giving Clark a piggyback ride on the beach while she held up her ring hand.

Another snap captured the pair enjoying time together at The Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland, including snaps with their family.

The engagement comes just days after Tom finally confirmed he has married Zendaya, saying: 'I found my person, I'm the happiest I've ever been'.

Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, stepped out for the world premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day for the first time as a married couple. After months of speculation,

Holland confirmed in an interview with Esquire that he secretly tied the knot with the Euphoria actress, 10 years after the pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming.