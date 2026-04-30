Pentagon's 'mind control' program EXPOSED: Here's what we know

A secret program by the United States (U.S.) Department of War to diffuse the minds of military personnel with futuristic weapons has been exposed amid White House boasting about the advancements in military technology.

A report secretly published by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) reveals that the Pentagon was working with scientists to build a new kind of brain-computer that would allow soldiers to control weapons with their minds that too without the need for any implants on surgery.

DARPA has declared the program complete on its public website, stating that the futuristic brain-computer interface would give “able-bodied” service members direct mind control over military drones and other national security tools.

The program, called Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, uses a device that will capture the user's brain signals and send them to the weapons to carry out the command and can also transmit signals back to the user’s brain.

DARPA has long been considered the Pentagon “Idea Factory” because of its role in proposing the advancements to U.S. military technology, including stealth technology, GPS and internet.

The secret project was initiated in 2018; however, it disappeared in 2023 with no mention of it in the following reports. The project was in its final stages in 2023, the stage where the device was to be tested on human minds.

It remains unclear if the U.S. military has already deployed the brain-computer interface in its operations or whether the program has been abandoned.

The program was carried out in three phases via six different research teams.

Phase 1 (12 months): Tested basic parts to read brain signals, record them, and send signals back to the brain.

Tested basic parts to read brain signals, record them, and send signals back to the brain. Phase 2 (18 months): Combined those parts into a working system and tested it on animals to check if it could safely read and send signals in the brain.

Combined those parts into a working system and tested it on animals to check if it could safely read and send signals in the brain. Phase 3 (18 months): Improved the device, made it faster, and began human trials for military use.

The project disappeared from reports when it reached Phase III, with the last update stating, “Now in Phase 3, the team has initiated testing on human subjects.”

The exposure to the secret program comes as the U.S. claimed to have used a secret sonic weapon in its raid to capture the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Similarly, recently the U.S. claimed that it was able to locate the pilot of a downed American fighter jet in Iran by tracking his heartbeat.

President Trump has often claimed American military superiority over any other country. In a statement on January 20, Trump said, “We have weapons nobody else knows about. And, I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons.”

Currently, Elon Musk’s Neuralink takes the lead as a developer of publicly known Brain Interfaces; however, this requires a surgery to implant the device in the brain.