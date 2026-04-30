Janet Mills drops out of Senate race due to low funding: what it means for Democrats?

Maine Governor Janet Mills has announced the suspension of her Democratic primary campaign for the U.S. Senate due to financial constraints.

With Governor Mills out of the way, Graham Platner’s position as a democratic candidate has solidified and he will challenge the incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mills said while she had everything needed for the campaign, including drive, passion, commitment, experience and above all the fight to continue on.

“However, I do not have one thing that every political campaign requires and that is the financial resources,” she added.

Mills continued, “That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.”

Maine is a must win state for Democratic Party if it wants to secure the Senate majority in November’s mid-term elections.

Platner has secured adequate funding to challenge the incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins, who’s running for the office for the sixth time. He has raised over $4.1 million in the first quarter of the year.

The only Democratic Party candidate has now been endorsed by the Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. In a joint statement, the senators said that they will work with Platner to defeat Senator Collins.