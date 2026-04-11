Zayn Malik to drop new song ‘Side Effects’ from 'Konnakol' soon?

Zayn Malik has made his new single Instagram official.

Two days after first teasing a fresh single, titled Side Effects, on his TikTok account, the former One Direction star dropped a 20-second black and white reel on Instagram.

With a new track from his soon to be released album, Konnakol, playing in the background, the clip features some flash shots from behind the scenes of the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker’s photoshoot for the fifth solo studio.

“1 more week until KONNAKOL is out!” he captioned the video. The 33-year-old English singer wrote the same text for his latest TikTok video.

Although the caption is the same, the visuals are opposite as he shared a colourful video on the other platform with different snapshots and clips from the same photoshoots.

His admirers flooded the comments section with one gushing, “I’m obsessed! [heart eyes, music notes and red heart emoji].”

“release date when??” another excited fan asked.

“Another masterpiece,” a third raved over the snippet of a new song following the release of Die For Me and Sideways from the same album.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan chimed in saying, “Ughhh I can’t wait to hear this live in November,” referring to the Pillowtalk chart-topper’s 31-date The Konnakol Tour, his largest solo tour starting on May 12 in Manchester, UK.

Additionally, while fans can’t wait to hear the full version of the newly teased song, it is not known if Zayn will release Side Effects prior to the release of Konnakol, which is set to make its debut on April 17.