Niall Horan teases new track ‘Little More Time’ from ‘Dinner Party’ album

Niall Horan sent his fans into a frenzy after teasing an unreleased song from his upcoming album, titled Dinner Party.

On Friday, April 10, the former One Direction heartthrob shared a clip of himself, flawlessly playing a piano and singing a song.

A fan comment was attached in the beginning of the video which read, “I wonder if Little More Time is gonna be the next single? [thinking emoji].”

The Slow Hands hitmaker captioned the video, “this one ?” as he serenades an acoustic version of a song, Little More Time, from his soon to be released fourth solo studio album.

His admirers flooded the comments section with their excited reactions, demands to release the song soon and praises for his new music.

One fan asked, “when’s the release date for this?” adding, “i need it injected into my veins.”

Another wrote, “OMG PLEASE RELEASE IT,” followed by a third commenting, “you’re such a tease.”

A fourth supporter yearns for more, “pstttt can you give us a little bit more? I don’t think I can wait for any more time.”

Meanwhile, a fifth gushed over, saying, “YOOOOOOO! This is about to be the best!”

The 32-year-old Irish musician’s fourth album, Dinner Party, is slated to release on June 5.

It features 12 tracks, including Tastes So Good and End of an Era. Prior to the ultimate debut album, Niall released the lead single and title track, Dinner Party, on March 20.

Dinner Party Album Tracklist By Niall Horan

Tastes So Good

Dinner Party

Monochromatic

She Gets It from Her Mother

Better Man

Little More Time

Flowers

Boys Are Fun

Fighting Over Nothing

Pretty

Die If I Don't

End of an Era