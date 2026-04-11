Teens vandalizing Matteson eatery get banned; parents say sorry after owner’s post goes viral

A local eatery owner’s plea about habitual teen misconduct led to a major community protest and collective action.

Dawndria Murray, who owns a Culver’s franchise in Matteson, Illinois, had to go through disruptive behavior by a teenager that put her business at stake.

After complaining, the owner received surprising feedback after putting a ban on teenagers from entering.

Murray, the first Black woman to own a franchise of the fast food chain, shared a post on Facebook, saying that she tries to act as a “village” for the kids that come into the restaurant.

She noted that she knows some visit to wait for their parents there, per NBC Chicago.

She told the outlet she has bought meals for kids who can’t afford it and tried to connect students with tutors or reward them for good grades.

But in response, she received habitual teen misconduct. In her post on social media, she wrote, “I deal with disrespectful kids on a daily basis. My bathroom has been vandalized, they jump over the seats, they have food fights, so loud cussing and being disrespectful.”

Offended over the regular disruptive behaviors of kids, she banned entry into her restaurant, adding, “With that being said Kids arn’t allowed at my location without a parent supervision.

“I will not let these kids tear up my business nor disrespect me and (my) employees.”

The social media post of Murray triggered a response from parents to apologize to the restaurant owner.

Murray told the outlet, saying, “I know that parents are coming together to have my back. It’s a good thing.”

According to the outlet’s latest report, the community is coming and turning out in large numbers to support the restaurant on Saturday, April 11, 2026.