Sabrina Carpenter drags Hailey, Kylie to Coachella ahead of Justin's show

Sabrina Carpenter left everyone, including A-listers in awe as she delivered a spectacular headlining set at Coachella.

Hailey Bieber, whose husband Justin Bieber is set to take over the stage after the Espresso hitmaker, Kylie Jenner and Rose from Blackpink led the wave of glowing reactions following the gig.

Taking over to their respective Instagram Stories, celebrities can’t get enough of the performance and posted some clips of the live set.

Hailey, 29, captured the opening scene when the Short n' Sweet tour superstar donning a sequined red minidress while performing House Tour and Taste.

“Incredible incredible,” the Rhode founder raved over the 26-year-old Grammy winner. “You truly are that b–ch! @sabrinacarpenter.”

Rose, 29, shared a sneak peek from the finale. The Please Please Please chart-topper switched to a sheer black lace bodysuit for the final run of hits including Juno, Espresso,and Goodbye.

The K-pop sensation wrote over the video, "@sabrinacarpenter LOVEEEEEEEEEEE!!!" hailing the performer, "A QUEEN."

Meanwhile Kylie, 28, summed up the fans' reactions with a brief caption, “PERFECT!!! @sabrinacarpenter.”

The Kardashians star posted a clip from Sabrina's second transformation. After her Some Like It Hot rendition, the songstress changed into a gold sequined bodysuit with a flowing cape for Busy Woman and Manchild.

The former Disney Channel star had at least six costume changes during her headlining performance on Friday night.

She officially kicked off the 25th anniversary of Coachella with a headlining set that she described as the "most ambitious show" of her career.

Moreover, Sabrina sent the crowd into a frenzy by bringing out Hollywood icons Susan Sarandon and Will Ferrell during her performance.

The set featured a large-scale pop production on the main stage, building on her 2024 "blue motel" aesthetic with a more expansive, surrealist fantasy theme.

The pop sensation headlined alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G. set to take over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.