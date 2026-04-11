Sabrina Carpenter brings Susan Sarandon during Coachella amid controversy

Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with Susan Sarandon Will Ferrell, and more guests during headline show

Sabrina Carpenter brought Susan Sarandon back into the spotlight at her Coachella headlining set after the actress landed in controversy in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old pop superstar made her headline debut on Friday, April 10, transforming the festival’s stage into “Sabrinawood” and brought out many surprise guests.

Sarandon made a surprise appearance where she played an elder version of the Espresso hitmaker in the act, delivering a seven-minute long monologue.

The Thelma & Louise star stunned the audience with her appearance after she had been blacklisted by Hollywood due to her political views.

Besides Sarandon, the Grammy winner was also joined by her former Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis, who played a waiter trying to clock out of work.

Will Ferrell also appeared during the performance, as an electrician dragging a power cable across the stage, while Samuel L. Jackson joined as a narrator during Juno.

“Hello, Coachella … I am here to take you motherf—ers on this journey to relaxation,” said Ferrell, while Sam Elliott entered as a cop warning the Please Please Please singer to not enter Coachella.

Carpenter will be returning to the music festival again on next Friday, April 17.