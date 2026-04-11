 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter brings Susan Sarandon during Coachella amid controversy

Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with Susan Sarandon Will Ferrell, and more guests during headline show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter brings Susan Sarandon during Coachella amid controversy
Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with Susan Sarandon Will Ferrell, and more guests during headline show 

Sabrina Carpenter brought Susan Sarandon back into the spotlight at her Coachella headlining set after the actress landed in controversy in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old pop superstar made her headline debut on Friday, April 10, transforming the festival’s stage into “Sabrinawood” and brought out many surprise guests.

Sarandon made a surprise appearance where she played an elder version of the Espresso hitmaker in the act, delivering a seven-minute long monologue.

The Thelma & Louise star stunned the audience with her appearance after she had been blacklisted by Hollywood due to her political views.

Besides Sarandon, the Grammy winner was also joined by her former Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis, who played a waiter trying to clock out of work.

Will Ferrell also appeared during the performance, as an electrician dragging a power cable across the stage, while Samuel L. Jackson joined as a narrator during Juno.

“Hello, Coachella … I am here to take you motherf—ers on this journey to relaxation,” said Ferrell, while Sam Elliott entered as a cop warning the Please Please Please singer to not enter Coachella.

Carpenter will be returning to the music festival again on next Friday, April 17.

Sabrina Carpenter drags Hailey, Kylie to Coachella ahead of Justin's show
Sabrina Carpenter drags Hailey, Kylie to Coachella ahead of Justin's show
Niall Horan teases new track 'Little More Time' from 'Dinner Party' album
Niall Horan teases new track 'Little More Time' from 'Dinner Party' album
Does Ben Affleck still have a thing for Jennifer Lopez?
Does Ben Affleck still have a thing for Jennifer Lopez?
Sabrina Carpenter proves her Coachella 2026 prediction right
Sabrina Carpenter proves her Coachella 2026 prediction right
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about romantic life while battling stage 4 cancer
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about romantic life while battling stage 4 cancer
Bad Bunny, The Weeknd share quick moment at Coachella
Bad Bunny, The Weeknd share quick moment at Coachella
Louis Tomlinson loses cool during Milan concert: Tense moment goes viral
Louis Tomlinson loses cool during Milan concert: Tense moment goes viral
Katseye teams up with Huntr/x for Coachella 2026 performance of ‘Golden'
Katseye teams up with Huntr/x for Coachella 2026 performance of ‘Golden'