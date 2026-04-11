2026 Master Tournament TV: Tee times, leaderboard, how to watch this weekend

The 2026 Masters Tournament weekend rounds are set to start in the morning at Augusta National. The coverage will start at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Third-round tee times on Saturday, April 11, start as early as 7:40 a.m. ET.

The 90th Masters tournament is led by Rory McIlroy, who heads into the weekend with a record-breaking six-shot lead, as fans gear up for two days of high-stakes action at Augusta National Golf Club.

The defending champion had an impressive 65 in the second round, making six of his final seven holes for an overall score of 12 under par. This is the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters Tournament history. McIlroy will play in the last group on Saturday, along with Sam Burns, as he attempts to be the first player since Tiger Woods to win consecutive Masters crowns.

In pursuit of McIlroy are some of golf’s best international talents. The former Masters winner Patrick Reed is currently six strokes behind, and McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood share fourth place, one stroke further back.

54 players, including John Rahm, have made the cut at four-over or better.

How to watch the weekend rounds?

Viewers have multiple options to watch the weekend coverage. The Paramount+ stream starts at noon ET on Saturday and Sunday, with CBS broadcasting live from 2-7 p.m. ET.

Viewers can watch the tournament live through the official Masters App and website for free. Fans who have never used fuboTV get a free trial.

The UK broadcast channel Sky Sports Golf will broadcast live coverage from 4:30 p.m. BST onwards. It will feature groups and Amen Corner live streaming.

The weather forecast in Augusta is perfect with sunny weather and temperatures of 29°C (86°F) on Saturday and 30°C (87°F) on Sunday.