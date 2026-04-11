Coachella 2026: How to watch Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G for free from home

Music fans who couldn’t attend Coachella 2026 or experienced sold-out tickets can stream the festival at home for free.

The festival takes place over two weekends, from April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Major stars to perform at Coachella include Sabrina Carpenter (performing on both Fridays), Justin Bieber (performing on both Saturdays), and Karol G (performing on both Sundays).

This makes history as the first Latina to headline Coachella.

Other major stars include The Strokes, Young Thug, Jack White, Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Clipse, and K-pop sensations BINI.

How to stream Coachella for free?

Fans can watch Coachella performances for free on YouTube’s dedicated Coachella channel. The stream will start at 4:00 p.m. PT on April 10.

On live stream, viewers can watch seven stages at the same time, including the main Coachella stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora, and Quasar.

For the first time, the stream will be available in 4K. With the help of Multiview, fans can watch in both horizontal and vertical formats.

Moreover, there’s no subscription needed to access the stream.