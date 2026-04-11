 
Geo News

Coachella 2026: How to watch Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G for free from home

Coachella 2026 takes place on April 10-12, April 17-19 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Coachella 2026: How to watch Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G for free from home
Coachella 2026: How to watch Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G for free from home

Music fans who couldn’t attend Coachella 2026 or experienced sold-out tickets can stream the festival at home for free.

The festival takes place over two weekends, from April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Major stars to perform at Coachella include Sabrina Carpenter (performing on both Fridays), Justin Bieber (performing on both Saturdays), and Karol G (performing on both Sundays).

This makes history as the first Latina to headline Coachella.

Other major stars include The Strokes, Young Thug, Jack White, Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Clipse, and K-pop sensations BINI.

How to stream Coachella for free?

Fans can watch Coachella performances for free on YouTube’s dedicated Coachella channel. The stream will start at 4:00 p.m. PT on April 10.

On live stream, viewers can watch seven stages at the same time, including the main Coachella stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora, and Quasar.

For the first time, the stream will be available in 4K. With the help of Multiview, fans can watch in both horizontal and vertical formats.

Moreover, there’s no subscription needed to access the stream. 

Teens vandalizing Matteson eatery get banned; parents say sorry after owner's post goes viral
Teens vandalizing Matteson eatery get banned; parents say sorry after owner's post goes viral
Kai Trump posts Augusta National snaps following Wood's DUI arrest
Kai Trump posts Augusta National snaps following Wood's DUI arrest
Who has taken over as exec producer of 'This Week' after ABC announces major shake-up
Who has taken over as exec producer of 'This Week' after ABC announces major shake-up
Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after historic 10-day moon flyby mission
Artemis II astronauts return to Earth after historic 10-day moon flyby mission
Coachella outfit inspo 2026: What's everybody wearing?
Coachella outfit inspo 2026: What's everybody wearing?
Wyndham Clark Masters 2026: Score, recap, how he got back in contention
Wyndham Clark Masters 2026: Score, recap, how he got back in contention
Navy cuts $3B submarine overhaul after nearly decade of delays
Navy cuts $3B submarine overhaul after nearly decade of delays
What is Project Glasswing? Here's everything to know about Claude Mythos Preview
What is Project Glasswing? Here's everything to know about Claude Mythos Preview