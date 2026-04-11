UK faces blackout risk as 4000 substations vulnerable to flooding, Oxford study warns

The UK is at risk of widespread blackouts during the wet weather as nearly 4,000 electricity substations are vulnerable to flooding.

The risk is being identified by the researchers from the University of Oxford. The study conducted in association with Rebalance Earth found that more than 270,000 businesses can face devastating losses due to power cuts during extreme flooding.

The same damage can even be faced when their own building remains dry.

The financial loss can reach £90 million per day.

The study found that just 20 centimeters (8 inches) of water is enough to shut down substations, which act as “junction boxes” of the National Grid. They convert high-voltage electricity into usable power.

Research refers to this as a “blind spot” in the UK planning system.

This study found that London alone has more than 200 at-risk substations, supplying power to over 2,500 businesses.

Additionally, the York area has 221 vulnerable substations affecting more than 1,700 businesses.

Due to climate change, the number of at-risk businesses doubled by the 2050s.

Scientists have recommended a more intelligent investment in resilience, including natural flood management through the restoration of wetlands and woodlands upstream instead of merely creating defenses around infrastructure.