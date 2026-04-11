US warships cross Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began

Several U.S Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, April 11.

This marks the first time American warships have transited the significant waterway since the start of the war with Iran.

"The operation took place without prior coordination with the Iranian side while the negotiations for peace were getting underway in Pakistan," an official with knowledge of the matter told Axios.

The Navy warships entered the strait traveling from east to west into the Gulf and exited using the same strait back into the Arabian Sea. Two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Peterson and the USS Michael Murphy, took part in the exercise.

"This was an operation that emphasized freedom of navigation in international waters," the U.S. official said.

However, this move has been considered a ceasefire violation by the Iranian state media. Additionally, they threatened to attack the ship.

A U.S. official said Washington received no such warning.

The reopening of the strait, which is one of the most crucial parts of the agreement between the United States and Iran regarding their ceasefire, became an essential point because several super tankers carrying oil passed through there on Saturday.