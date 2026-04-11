Grand Central stabbing: Three stabbed, suspect fatally shot by NYPD

A man wielding a machete was fatally shot by police on Saturday morning, April 11, after stabbing three people.

The incident took place on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.

The authorities stated that the violence started around 9:50 a.m, ET on a platform beneath the busy Midtown transit hub.

The victims include an 84-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 70-year-old woman.

As reported by the New York Police Department (NYPD), one victim has sustained major injuries to the head and face, while another suffered an open skull fracture, and the third had a shoulder laceration.

All of them have been transferred to the hospital; however, their injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.

The incident was reported by a civilian, and officers confronted the man holding a machete on the platform.

Based on police reports, there was a minimum of a ten-minute stand-off. The suspects were given around twenty orders to let go of their weapons, but they lunged towards the officers.

Two shots were fired by one officer, who hit the suspect. The suspect died due to his injuries, as stated by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The two officers were admitted to the hospital, but both of them are stable.

The suspect was already known to law enforcement and had been arrested various times. Authorities confirmed that the incident has no association with terrorism.