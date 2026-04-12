Pope Leo XIV calls for end to ‘Madness of War’ as US-Iran peace talks begin

In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday, April 11, denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” fuelling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran.

Pope urged that the political leaders should stop fighting and start negotiating for peace.

The Pope, who was born in America, led the evening vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica on the same day as the beginning of the direct talks between representatives from the United States and Iran in Pakistan.

Although Pope didn’t specifically mention President Donald, his message seemed to be a direct attack on U.S. officials who have boasted of American military superiority and justified the war on religious grounds.

Leo asserted: “Enough of the idolatry of self and money!”

“Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!” he added.

Praying for peace, he further said to “break the demonic cycle of evil” and build a kingdom without swords, drones, or “unjust profit.”

In the first weeks of the war, Pope showed initial hesitation to publicly condemn war. However, in recent weeks, he has stepped up his criticism.

Condemning Trump’s threat to eradicate the whole “Iranian civilisation,” he said that it is truly unacceptable.

On Saturday, he warned that “even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being fragged into discourses of death.”

The comment was made after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth invoked Christian faith to justify the war.

Earlier, he stated God does not bless any war and “certainly not those who drop bombs.”