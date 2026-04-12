'Imperative' for US, Iran to uphold ceasefire, says DPM Dar as Islamabad talks conclude

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressing concluding media breifing after the US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Screengrab via PTV News

Dar thanks both sides for accepting Islamabad talks invitation.

Vance, Ghalibaf led delegations in high-level negotiations.

Pakistan vows continued role in facilitating dialogue.



ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said it was “imperative” for the United States and Iran to uphold their ceasefire commitments, following the conclusion of the Islamabad talks after intensive negotiations.

The trilateral 'Islamabad talk', culminated almost 21 hours after they began on Saturday afternoon, with US Vice President JD Vance — who headed the American delegation — saying that intensive negotiations with Iran had failed to produce an agreement.

Vance said talks with Iran lasted around 21 hours and covered a range of critical issues. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America,” he added.

Following the presser, Vance departed Islamabad with what he described as his country's “final and best offer,” adding that it remained to be seen whether Iran would accept it.

He boarded Air Force Two at 7:08am and waved to Pakistani officials from the top of the stairs. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi among others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conclusion of the talks, Dar expressed gratitude to both sides, saying he was “deeply grateful to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America for responding to the call made by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an immediate ceasefire in the region.”

He also thanked both countries “for accepting prime minister's invitation for holding peace talks in Islamabad.”

Dar said the US delegation, headed by Vance, and the Iranian delegation, led by Speaker of Parliament Bagher Ghalibaf, had arrived in Pakistan to participate in the talks.

“I along with the Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning,” he said.

On behalf of Pakistan, Dar said he would “like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan's efforts to help achieve the ceasefire and its mediatory role.”

He expressed hope that both parties would maintain momentum, stating: “We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond.”

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” he stressed.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s role going forward, saying: “Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America in the days to come.”

The conflict, which began on February 28 following coordinated US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths and widespread regional instability. Tehran responded with retaliatory operations, including the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region.

A ceasefire was eventually announced on April 8, with Pakistan playing a central role in mediation. However, key disagreements persist. Washington has proposed a 15-point framework focusing on nuclear and missile issues, sanctions relief, and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has presented a 10-point plan seeking greater control over the waterway, transit fees, and comprehensive sanctions removal.

The international community has broadly welcomed Pakistan’s diplomatic role, backing its efforts to de-escalate tensions and facilitate negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.