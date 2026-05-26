DPM Dar arrives in New York to attend UNSC debate on international peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrives in New York on May 26, 2026. —X/@ForeignOfficePk

Dar to hold bilateral diplomatic engagements.

China convenes debate under UNSC presidency.

Pakistan reiterates commitment to multilateral cooperation.

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in New York for a three-day official visit to attend a high-level United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on international peace, security and multilateralism, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Dar will participate in the UNSC Open Debate titled “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System”, convened under China’s rotating presidency of the Security Council for May 2026.

The session will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, as well as senior UN officials,” the FO said.

Upon arrival, Dar was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Aamer Ahmad Atozai.

According to the statement, Pakistan welcomed China’s initiative to convene the debate, describing it as a timely effort highlighting the importance of strengthening multilateralism and reinforcing the central role of the United Nations in addressing complex global challenges.

On May 28, Dar will also attend a meeting of the Group of Friends on Global Governance under the theme “Reforming and Improving Global Governance, Working Together to Address Global Challenges.”

During the visit, the deputy prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts and senior United Nations officials on the sidelines of the UN events.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remained committed to multilateralism and would continue contributing constructively towards global peace, security and development efforts.