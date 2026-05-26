Pakistan, China reach 'new broad consensus' on deepening strategic partnership

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bejing, China on May 25, 2026. — X@CMShehbaz

BEIJING: Pakistan and China have reached a new broad consensus on further deepening bilateral ties, strengthening strategic coordination and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

Both countries have agreed to promote "high-quality development" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and welcome the participation of third parties in its development, read the statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The joint statement comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his four-day visit to China, which was undertaken at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz met Chinese President Xi Jinping, while Premier Li Qiang held formal talks with the premier. The two sides held extensive discussions on bilateral ties as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister also attended events marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and visited Hangzhou in Zhejiang province.

The two sides described the Pakistan-China friendship as a "strategic asset" built and nurtured by successive generations of leaderships, noting that bilateral ties had remained "rock solid" despite changing international and regional circumstances.

Both countries agreed to accelerate efforts to build a closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era and deepen cooperation under the 2025-2029 action plan aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.

The statement said both sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, enhance defence and security collaboration ,and continue close coordination on regional and international issues.

Pakistan also reiterated support for China’s vision of a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity as well as Beijing’s Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

Security, counter terrorism cooperation

Pakistan assured China that it would take targeted steps to further strengthen security arrangements for Chinese nationals, projects and institutions operating in the country.

China expressed support for Pakistan’s continued fight against terrorism.

Both sides called on the international community to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation and opposed the use of double standards or politicisation of counter-terrorism efforts.

The two countries also stressed that no group, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, should be allowed to use any territory to threaten regional peace and security.

One-China principle

Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, stating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and reiterating opposition to any form of “Taiwan independence”.

Islamabad also expressed support for China’s positions on Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

China, in turn, reiterated support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security, stability and development.

China congratulated Pakistan on achieving macroeconomic stability under the URAAN Pakistan economic transformation plan, while Pakistan congratulated China on the successful implementation of its 14th Five-Year Plan and launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

CPEC, connectivity and economic cooperation

The two countries agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and accelerate development under the upgraded CPEC 2.0 framework.

They agreed to convene a meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee and promote projects including the phased realignment of the Karakoram Highway between Thakot and Raikot.

Both sides also agreed to enhance the role of Gwadar Port as a regional connectivity hub and utilise the Khunjerab Pass to strengthen land connectivity between the two countries.

The statement added that third parties would be welcome to participate in CPEC projects under mutually agreed arrangements.

World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation

Pakistan also supported China’s proposal to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation and agreed to work with Beijing on global governance related to artificial intelligence.

Both sides appreciated recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, including President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China earlier this year and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s January 2026 visit.

They also welcomed the successful holding of the seventh China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue and meetings related to political party cooperation under CPEC.

The two sides also positively reviewed the informal trilateral talks among China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Urumqi in April this year and agreed to remain in close communication regarding Afghanistan.

China urges Kashmir dispute resolution

Pakistan and China reiterated support for maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Pakistani side briefed China on the latest developments in Jammu and Kashmir, while China reiterated that the issue should be resolved peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The two sides also reaffirmed support for the international system centred on the United Nations and agreed to jointly promote a multipolar world order and inclusive global economic governance.

They opposed unilateral actions and attempts to revive fascism and militarism, while stressing the importance of safeguarding the post-World War II international order.

Middle East tension

China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran and hosting the Islamabad Talks.

Both sides expressed readiness to jointly contribute to the restoration of peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region and supported early implementation of a five-point peace initiative.

China also reaffirmed support for Pakistan as the next rotating president of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and welcomed Pakistan’s role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

During the visit, Pakistan and China signed multiple cooperation agreements in various sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the Chinese government and people for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the landmark anniversary celebrations.