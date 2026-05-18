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Patrick Muldoon remembered at Santa Monica celebration of life

Patrick Muldoon widely known for his work in 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place' star died on April 19
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 18, 2026

Patrick Muldoon remembered at Santa Monica celebration of life

Patrick Muldoon honoured by friends, family, and former colleagues who gathered on Saturday, nearly a month after his sudden death at age 57.

The Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place star died of a heart attack on April 19.

His memorial mass was held at St. Monica Catholic Church, followed by a reception attended by USC football teammates, longtime friends and Hollywood peers.

Former teammate Rodney Peete shared photos from the service, writing: “Tough Day saying goodbye to my friend Pat Muldoon! He was my Teammate, My Brother, My Friend miss you already brotha!”

Actress Andrea Bendewald posted lyrics from Muldoon’s 2009 song “Become Everything” with his band the Sleeping Masses, calling the day a celebration of “an extraordinary life, family & legacy.”

Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, reposted tributes and noted, “I know Patrick is smiling and saying Fight On from Spirit.”

Patrick Muldoon remembered at Santa Monica celebration of life

Sami Sheen, daughter of Muldoon’s ex Denise Richards, also shared a photo of the program with the caption, “Miss u so much Patrick.”

Muldoon and Richards had dated in the 1990s after meeting on Starship Troopers and most recently reunited onscreen in the crime drama Dirty Hands, released just days after his passing.

Richards, who mourned Muldoon in April, described him then as her “best friend & family,” recalling their first acting class together more than three decades ago.

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