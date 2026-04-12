Eminem remembers childhood friend Proof on 20th death anniversary

Born DeShaun Dupree Holton, Proof died from a gunshot wound in 2006

Eminem is remembering his childhood friend and his first-ever fan Proof on his 20th death anniversary.

On Saturday, April 11, the rap legend took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute to the person who helped launch his career.

“Doody, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since you’ve been gone! Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you in some way shape or form,” wrote Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III. “You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other’s lives… I feel like that happened for a reason.”

The Rap God hitmaker reflected on the day he first met Proof in Osborne, and the pair instantly hit it off after rapping for each other.

Born DeShaun Dupree Holton, Proof had already made a name for himself in Detroit’s hip-hop scene. In 1996, he founded the supergroup D12 aka The Dirty Dozen with Eminem, Bizarre, Mr. Porter, and Eye-Kyu. He also had a small role in Eminem’s breakout project, 8 Mile.

“My life would never have taken the trajectory it took had I not met you,” Eminem continued in his tribute, thanking his late friend for always believing in him. “We had such an amazing ride together and I will never forget you and what you did for me and my self-esteem and confidence every time you cosigned for me at every club and open mic we ever went to!! Your credibility was enough to open people’s minds to not judge me until they heard me and you were one of the first ones who got people to listen before they passed any judgement!!”

Concluding the tribute, Eminem wrote, “I love you doody you will always be my best friend no matter how much time passes and I will never forget you as long as I live!!! Until we meet again my friend I love you doody!!! Love, doody.”

Proof tragically passed away on April 11, 2006, at the age of 33, after he was shot at a Detroit nightclub on Eight Mile after an altercation.