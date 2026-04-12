Another BBC presenter accused of sexism and bullying in new report

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is facing serious workplace claims and is expected to appear at an employment tribunal later this month.

The 49-year-old star been accused of bullying, misogyny and sexism by his former Channel 5 co anchor Claudia Liza Vanderpuije.

The case is set to be heard in London and is expected to continue for four days starting from 20 April.

Reports say that Dan strongly denies all those allegations as a source shared that he plans to bring a few people to support him as character witnesses during the hearing.

ITN, the company behind Channel 5 News, also confirmed that the claims are fully denied and will be dealt with through the legal process.

Dan left the BBC back in April 2022 after spending over ten years there, including six years on BBC Breakfast.

He later joined Channel 5, where he worked alongside Claudia Liza for about a year before she left in 2023.

This is not the first time his name has come up in such matters. In 2024, he was part of a workplace investigation but was cleared after an independent inquiry.

Dan later said he knows the accusations do not reflect who he is and believes the truth will come out.