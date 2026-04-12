 
Geo News

Another BBC presenter accused of sexism and bullying in new report

Former BBC Breakfast host met with serious claims of sexism and misogyny

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 12, 2026

Another BBC presenter accused of sexism and bullying in new report
Another BBC presenter accused of sexism and bullying in new report

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is facing serious workplace claims and is expected to appear at an employment tribunal later this month.

The 49-year-old star been accused of bullying, misogyny and sexism by his former Channel 5 co anchor Claudia Liza Vanderpuije.

The case is set to be heard in London and is expected to continue for four days starting from 20 April.

Reports say that Dan strongly denies all those allegations as a source shared that he plans to bring a few people to support him as character witnesses during the hearing.

ITN, the company behind Channel 5 News, also confirmed that the claims are fully denied and will be dealt with through the legal process.

Dan left the BBC back in April 2022 after spending over ten years there, including six years on BBC Breakfast.

He later joined Channel 5, where he worked alongside Claudia Liza for about a year before she left in 2023.

This is not the first time his name has come up in such matters. In 2024, he was part of a workplace investigation but was cleared after an independent inquiry.

Dan later said he knows the accusations do not reflect who he is and believes the truth will come out.

Katy Perry reacts to Justin Bieber's unexpected Coachella twist
Katy Perry reacts to Justin Bieber's unexpected Coachella twist
'Euphoria' season 3: Episode list, release schedule, and more details
'Euphoria' season 3: Episode list, release schedule, and more details
Camila Cabello shares sweet moments with boyfriend during rare outing
Camila Cabello shares sweet moments with boyfriend during rare outing
Justin Bieber reflects on 'pretty dark' years ahead of big return
Justin Bieber reflects on 'pretty dark' years ahead of big return
Ben Affleck ready to lose millions for 'clean break' from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck ready to lose millions for 'clean break' from Jennifer Lopez
Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby' live at Coachella after 16 years
Justin Bieber performs ‘Baby' live at Coachella after 16 years
‘Big Little Lies' Season 3 gets telling update from David E. Kelley
‘Big Little Lies' Season 3 gets telling update from David E. Kelley
Why Labrinth really left 'Euphoria' before season 3
Why Labrinth really left 'Euphoria' before season 3