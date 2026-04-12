Anyma left devastated as Coachella set is cancelled due to weather

Electronic music artist Anyma apologised to fans after his performance at Coachella was suddenly cancelled due to bad weather.

The artist, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, was supposed to take the stage after Sabrina Carpenter on the festival’s opening day.

However, strong winds in Indio, California made it unsafe to continue with the stage setup and live show.

In a message shared online, Anyma said that he was heartbroken and deeply sorry to fans who came to watch him or joined through the livestream.

The star explained that the new ÆDEN show meant a lot to him and his team, who “had been working on it for the past year.”

Festival organisers also confirmed that the decision was made for safety reasons.

Reports, moreover, said wind speeds reached up to 40 miles per hour, which affected the stage build and made the performance risky.

Fans were informed about the cancellation through the official festival app shortly after midnight.

There was no extra slot available for him during the first weekend but Anyma said he is trying to find a way to still share some music soon.

Anyma is still expected to perform during the second weekend.