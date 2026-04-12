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Zara Larsson pokes fun at Justin Bieber's comeback performance at Coachella

Zara Larsson criticises Justin Bieber's polarising Coachella set

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Zara Larsson pokes fun at Justin Bieber&apos;s comeback performance at Coachella
Zara Larsson pokes fun at Justin Bieber's comeback performance at Coachella

Zara Larsson shared her opinion on Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance, and she was not a fan.

The 28-year-old Swedish singer took to social media and shared a video of herself watching the Baby hitmaker's livestream.

Over the video, she wrote, "It's giving let's smoke and watch YouTube," referring to the laidback nature of Bieber's performance on Saturday, April 11. 

Larsson's comment quickly caught fire on X, as they called her out on criticising artists one after the other. 

Another added, "i think she just loves being messy," while a third chimed in to say, "And of course the chronically online lewser has something to say...," and "good thing no one asked her!"

While the Midnight Sun songstress received backlash for her negative opinion on the performance, Bieber's set was met with generally mixed reviews from fans.

Some criticised his set as "low effort" and "lazy" while others claimed he didn't need to go above and beyond to celebrate his nostalgic hits.

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