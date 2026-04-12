Barbie Ferreira reveals why she really left 'Euphoria' after season 2

Ferreira admits that her character 'wasn't Kat anymore' during season 2

Barbie Ferreira is setting the record straight about her exit from Euphoria.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, the actress — who portrayed Kat Hernandez on the hit HBO series — opened up about her exit from the show after its second season four years ago.

“With season 2, it just felt like the character wasn’t Kat anymore,” she revealed while appearing on Collider Ladies Night on Friday, April 10. “I think everyone knew that the end of the story was there because we didn’t have anything else to put.”

In fact, for Ferreira, Kat’s most meaningful arc was in season 1 when she began her journey towards self-acceptance. However, that journey is not linear, as shown in season 2, as she continues to struggle with her body image.

The model also admitted that though she “loved” Kat, she “wanted to do more things” following her breakout role on Euphoria. “I didn’t care if it was like the biggest TV show on HBO,” she declared.

Last month, Ferreira extended her support for the show ahead of its season 3 premiere in an interview with The Morning Mashup radio show on April 12. “I’m excited to see what the girls are gonna do,” she gushed, referring to Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Maude Apatow (Lexi).

Ferreira has previously shut down rumours of a feud with the show’s writers and producers. “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about,” she said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist, I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it.”