Adele breaks cover at Coachella in surprise appearance

Adele spotted at Justin Bieber's headline set at Coachella weekend one

Adele, whose occasionally seen out and about, made a public appearance for Justin Bieber's Coachella set on Saturday, April 11.

The 37-year-old English singer was spotted arriving at the music festival with her son, dressed up to the nines in a business casual look.

The Easy On Me hitmaker is currently on a break after she concluded her Vegas residency in 2024.

Adele told fans that she needed time to rest and recuperate after performing sold-out shows for two years.

Reasonably, then the Love In The Dark songstress' fans were more than excited to see her randomly show up for Bieber's performance.

One such fan wrote on X, "Adele popping up at Justin Bieber’s Coachella set is one of those sightings you do not expect but instantly love," and "Adele, we’ve missed you," added another.

A third chimed in to ask about a possible album update, writing, "Queen where is the album," while another measured Bieber's star power with the special appearance, writing, "The fact that Adele came out of hibernation to watch Bieber perform speaks volumes about his fandom."