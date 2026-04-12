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Niall Horan reveals deep meaning behind new single 'Little More Time'

The former One Direction star appears to be teasing his next single from the upcoming 'Dinner Party' album

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Niall Horan reveals deep meaning behind new single &apos;Little More Time&apos;
Horan's fifth studio album 'Dinner Party' drops on June 5, 2026

Niall Horan is preparing fans for what could be his next single.

Though he hasn’t confirmed it just yet, the former One Direction star has been teasing fans with the second single, Little More Time, from his fifth studio album, Dinner Party. Taking to his social media on Sunday, April 12, Horan, 32, shared the special meaning behind Little More Time, the 6th song from the 12-track album.

“The song Little More Time is basically a song about wanting time to stand still,” he shared, while passively playing the song on the piano. “If you could just press pause and the world would stop, and you could still live within the world like no one was watching.”

The lyrics hit especially close to home for Horan, who finds himself either on the road or in the studio most of the time.

“I spend a lot of time away from home,” he explained, “so having found roots in wanting to be home more, I just felt compelled to write a song about the smaller moments and wishing that you could just stay here.”

Horan is yet to officially announce Little More Time as an upcoming single, but he similarly teased his last single, Dinner Party, by sharing snippets and explaining the song’s meaning.

The entire album is inspired by the fortunate night six years ago when Horan met his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley. The album is set to drop on June 5th, after which Horan will hit the road for a world tour. 

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