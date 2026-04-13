Pete Davidson shares bad habit comic left after daughter’s birth

Pete Davidson is back on stage and, naturally, wasting no time making jokes about fatherhood.

The comedian, 32, performed at Las Vegas' The Fontainebleau on Saturday, 11 April, his first stand-up show in five months, and used the set to reflect on life since the birth of his daughter Scottie Rose in December 2025.

"I haven't done stand-up in 5 months because I just had a baby; it's a lot of fun," he told the audience, per footage obtained by Us Weekly.

"Got a little girl. It's weird having a little girl. It's hard to watch [expletive content]… in front of her."

He paused for effect before delivering the punchline. "I still did. I power through." He was quick to reassure the crowd that fatherhood itself is "great."

Davidson and his girlfriend Elise Hewitt, 29, welcomed Scottie Rose, named after Pete's late father, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died responding to the September 2001 attacks, in December.

The arrival clearly changed something fundamental in him.

Speaking to Us Weekly in January, Davidson described the experience in terms that were notably different from his usual comedic tone.

"Nothing else matters as much or intensely, like career, activities, hanging out with people [or] what do people think of me, that sort of s***," he said. "I still want to do cool stuff, but it's like, 'Well, how long do I have to be away?'"

He was equally effusive about watching Hewitt take to motherhood.

"She definitely knows exactly what to do" when the baby cries, he said, describing his girlfriend's instincts and her habit of checking the baby monitor app throughout the night as "really f***ing cool to watch."

The couple, who started dating in early 2025, are already thinking about expanding their family.

"We want her to have a friend, for sure. We love the idea of her being a big sister," Davidson said, adding that even contemplating another child so soon "sounds absolutely insane right now", but that the whole experience has been "incredible."