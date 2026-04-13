Bryan Cranston sides with ‘Breaking Bad' wife Skyler amid fans' criticism

Bryan Cranston has leapt to the defence of his Breaking Bad co-star Anna Gunn, hitting back at the long-standing fan criticism directed at her character, Skyler White.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones Versus alongside Frankie Muniz, the 70-year-old actor challenged the "blowback" Gunn received for playing Walter White’s wife, arguing that the audience's hostility was misplaced given the extreme circumstances the character faced.

Cranston was quick to remind critics that Skyler’s actions were a natural response to her husband's secret life as a drug kingpin, rather than simple "complaining."

The debate was sparked when Muniz admitted that while he loved the show, he "hated Skyler" because she seemingly stood in the way of Walter’s criminal success.

Cranston wasted no time in setting the record straight, pointing out the absurdity of vilifying a pregnant woman whose husband has suddenly started manufacturing crystal meth and causing deaths without explanation.

He questioned the logic of the fans' anger, asking: “And she’s the b*tch? Like, we couldn’t understand.”

He also made sure to praise Gunn's professional performance, describing her as a "superb actor" who played a difficult role under immense pressure.

While Walter White’s descent from a chemistry teacher to a meth lord won him many fans, Skyler was often seen as an antagonist for trying to keep her family safe.

Cranston’s recent comments echo those of the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, who previously expressed how "troubled" he and Gunn were by the undeserved hostility.

Gilligan has insisted that neither the character nor the actress did anything to merit the backlash, noting that Gunn played the part beautifully.

By reframing Skyler’s behaviour as a realistic reaction to Walter’s dangerous choices, Cranston hopes to shift the narrative that has followed the show for over a decade.

He pointed out that it is easy to forget the human cost of Walter's actions when caught up in the drama of his criminal empire.

For Cranston, the real mystery isn't why Skyler acted the way she did, but why so many viewers struggled to empathise with a woman whose life was being systematically destroyed by her husband's double life.