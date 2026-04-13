BTS' three-day opening stop comes to an end with breathtaking fireworks

BTS wrapped their three-night stint at Goyang Stadium on April 12, drawing huge crowds for the kickoff of their 'ARIRANG' World Tour.

The live shows included hits like 'DNA' and 'Fake Love' plus live debuts from their latest album.

Standout moments consisted flawless 'Run BTS' choreography, Jin's handkiss, and celebrity guests like Im Si-wan and IU joining the fun backstage.

These shows marked the group's full return after military service, blending high energy with heartfelt speeches before the tour heads to Tokyo and beyond.



