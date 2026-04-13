 
Geo News

BTS' three-day opening stop comes to an end with breathtaking fireworks

RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V wraps up their stint at Goyang Stadium

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

BTS&apos; three-day opening stop comes to an end with breathtaking fireworks

BTS wrapped their three-night stint at Goyang Stadium on April 12, drawing huge crowds for the kickoff of their 'ARIRANG' World Tour.

The live shows included hits like 'DNA' and 'Fake Love' plus live debuts from their latest album.

Standout moments consisted flawless 'Run BTS' choreography, Jin's handkiss, and celebrity guests like Im Si-wan and IU joining the fun backstage.

These shows marked the group's full return after military service, blending high energy with heartfelt speeches before the tour heads to Tokyo and beyond.


Britney Spears life update: Rehab after DUI arrest
Britney Spears life update: Rehab after DUI arrest
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos drop bombshell baby news
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos drop bombshell baby news
‘Pigeon-Holed' Scarlett Johansson reflects on typecasting in early career
‘Pigeon-Holed' Scarlett Johansson reflects on typecasting in early career
Pete Davidson shares bad habit comic left after daughter's birth
Pete Davidson shares bad habit comic left after daughter's birth
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner spark romance rumours after Coachella outing
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner spark romance rumours after Coachella outing
Niall Horan reveals deep meaning behind new single 'Little More Time'
Niall Horan reveals deep meaning behind new single 'Little More Time'
Adele breaks cover at Coachella in surprise appearance
Adele breaks cover at Coachella in surprise appearance
Coachella incident leaves woman injured as fixture crashes down
Coachella incident leaves woman injured as fixture crashes down