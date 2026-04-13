Phil Garner, feisty baseball lifer, three-time All-Star, dies aged 76

Phil Garner, a three-time All-Star baseball lifer passed away at age 76 in The Woodlands, Texas, on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Garner, a three-time All-Star infielder, led as the manager of the Astros to their first World Series appearance.

Garner was battling with pancreatic cancer for over two years, according to his son Ty, in a statement issued by the Pittsburg Pirates.

“Phil never lost his signature spark of life. He was so well known for his love for baseball, which was with him until the end,” said Garner’s son Ty.

Phil Garner gave baseball 16 years of his career playing for the Oakland Athletics (1973-76), then moving to Pittsburgh Pirates (1977-81), Astros (1981-87), Los Angeles Dodgers (1987) and San Francisco Giants (1988).

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting paid a tribute to Garner, saying, “Phil Garner was a fierce competitor, a respected leader, and a cherished part of the Pirates family.”

“His contributions to the 1979 World Series championship team will forever be part of Pirates history. We always appreciated welcoming Phil back to Pittsburgh, and it was evident how deeply this city, this team, his teammates, and our fans meant to him,” added Nutting.

Garner made All-Star teams with Oakland in 1976 and Pittsburgh in 1980 and 1981.

As a player, he made appearances in 150 games and had an .800 OPS for Pittsburgh during the Pirates’ 1979 World Series championship season.

He posted a .417 in the National League Championship Series sweep of the Reds and batted .500 in the World Series, helping the Pirates overcome a 3-1 hole to beat the Orioles.

Garner spent a decade and a half managing in the big leagues, posting a 985-1,054 record with the Milwaukee Brewers (1992-99), Detroit Tigers (2000-02), and Astros (2004-07).

He held the Brewers' franchise record for most managerial wins until Craig Counsell overtook him in 2002.