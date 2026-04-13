Justin Bieber gets tight hug from someone special after Coachella exit

When Justin Bieber walked off the stage after delivering an unforgettable c, someone special was waiting for him.

The second the Grammy winner came down the stage, his wife Hailey Bieber, jumped and rushed towards him to be the first to greet the performer after the emotional yet exciting show.

In a proud wife moment, the Rhode founder gave a tight hug to her husband, 32.

The model, 29, supported the Baby hitmaker during one of the biggest moments of his career.

During his Everything Hallelujah rendition while headlining the set at the main stage in Indio, on Saturday, April 11, the pop star changed the lyrics to, "Hailey, babe, hallelujah.”

The livestream camera showed his wife in the audience, blowing a kiss to him on stage as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The Never Say Never singer then gave a shoutout to the couple's son, Jack Blues, in the next line of the tune, singing, "Baby Jack, hallelujah."

Backed by two guitar players, Justin performed the song, from his 2025 album Swag II, and sing along his old bangers with his younger self via Youtube.

His gig, the night two of Coachella, was sandwiched between Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G's headlining sets at the festival on Friday, April 10, and Sunday, April 12, respectively.