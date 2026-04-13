Justin Bieber breaks all Coachella records with headline performance

Justin Bieber achieved a historical milestone with his Coachella 2026 headlining set, as he broke multiple records with the same performance.

The 32-year-old pop star made a comeback with his performance, after he had been on a hiatus since calling his tour off in 2022 due to health issues.

The Baby hitmaker reportedly broke every record of the music festival after Saturday, April 11.

Taking to social media, fans noted that the Grammy winner has now become the "highest-paid artist in history" of Coachella, alongside earning other labels.

The other records the Daisies singer broke with his memorable performance included, highest ticket demand ever, most-liked post ever, most-viewed and most-googled performance ever, and most-expensive tickets ever sold.

Bieber's fans or Beliebers as they're called celebrated the domination of "Bieberchella," writing, "From YouTube kid to owning Coachella. generational run."

Another added, "Bieber for a reason much love champ," and "prince of pop," one declared.

The performance was widely applauded by fans, despite some criticism for the lack of effort as Bieber appeared in his natural habitat in a pair of shorts and T-shirt and played his early hits on YouTube.