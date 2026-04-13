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Jennifer Lopez reflects on surprise Coachella debut: 'Most fun day'

JLo joined David Guetta on stage to perform their new song 'Save Me Tonight' on Coachella day 2

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Jennifer Lopez reflects on surprise Coachella debut: &apos;Most fun day&apos;
JLo has been in her 'happy era' since her 2024 divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez just brought her “happy era” to Coachella for the first time.

The pop star made her Coachella debut on Saturday, April 11, joining David Guetta on stage for the first live performance of their track Save Me Tonight, which was released last month.

She later took to her Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing highlights from what she labelled “the most fun day.”

Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special,” continued JLo. “My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself,” she added.

The video captured her full Coachella experience — from arriving in Indio by private jet to behind-the-scenes moments with her team. Off stage, Lopez leaned into festival fashion with a flowing white maxi dress and wide-brim hat, before switching into a dazzling silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots for her performance.

Lopez has been vocal about this new chapter following her 2025 divorce from Ben Affleck. In recent interviews, she described feeling a sense of freedom she hadn’t experienced in decades.

“I’m in my happy era,” she said in a March 11 Nightline interview. “I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I’m free; I’m on my own. And it feels really good.” 

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