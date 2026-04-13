 
Geo News

Justin Bieber Coachella appearance leaves fans split over the details

Justin’s outfit became a major highlight where he wore an oversized hoodie from his own label

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 13, 2026

Justin Bieber Coachella appearance leaves fans split over the details
Justin Bieber Coachella appearance leaves fans split over the details

Justin Bieber stepped onto the Coachella stage for his first headline set this weekend, bringing with him huge expectations and a lot of attention.

Reports claimed the 32-year-old singer was paid around 10 million dollars, even more than Beyoncé, which made fans expect something big.

The show started with songs from Justin’s newer projects but the direction of the performance soon surprised many in the crowd.

At one point, the Peaches hitmaker played his own music videos on a laptop and shared his biggest hits while singing along.

The moment felt unusual and reactions were quickly split, with some people enjoying the different approach, while others felt the performance lacked effort and energy.

Despite the mixed response to the set, Justin’s outfit became a major highlight where he wore an oversized hoodie from his own label along with loose black shorts, keeping his signature relaxed style.

What really stood out, though, was Justin’s choice of boots as it quickly became the most talked about part of his appearance, with fans focusing on them more than the performance itself.

The night may not have gone as expected, but it still managed to get everyone talking.

Labrinth latest release fuels fan theories after skipping ‘Euphoria 3'
Labrinth latest release fuels fan theories after skipping ‘Euphoria 3'
'Love on the Spectrum' Georgie Harris hard launches romance after Connor split
'Love on the Spectrum' Georgie Harris hard launches romance after Connor split
Taylor Frankie Paul thanks fans after custody ruling
Taylor Frankie Paul thanks fans after custody ruling
Finneas sings high praises for Justin Bieber's 'emotional' performance
Finneas sings high praises for Justin Bieber's 'emotional' performance
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse into Coachella with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse into Coachella with Travis Barker
'The Capture' season 3 finale explained with major twists and reveals
'The Capture' season 3 finale explained with major twists and reveals
Cardi B ex Offset ‘rises' after shooting, vows to 'be better'
Cardi B ex Offset ‘rises' after shooting, vows to 'be better'
Hailey Bieber makes surprise appearance in 'Euphoria' with Alexa Demie
Hailey Bieber makes surprise appearance in 'Euphoria' with Alexa Demie