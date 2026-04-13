Justin Bieber Coachella appearance leaves fans split over the details

Justin Bieber stepped onto the Coachella stage for his first headline set this weekend, bringing with him huge expectations and a lot of attention.

Reports claimed the 32-year-old singer was paid around 10 million dollars, even more than Beyoncé, which made fans expect something big.

The show started with songs from Justin’s newer projects but the direction of the performance soon surprised many in the crowd.

At one point, the Peaches hitmaker played his own music videos on a laptop and shared his biggest hits while singing along.

The moment felt unusual and reactions were quickly split, with some people enjoying the different approach, while others felt the performance lacked effort and energy.

Despite the mixed response to the set, Justin’s outfit became a major highlight where he wore an oversized hoodie from his own label along with loose black shorts, keeping his signature relaxed style.

What really stood out, though, was Justin’s choice of boots as it quickly became the most talked about part of his appearance, with fans focusing on them more than the performance itself.

The night may not have gone as expected, but it still managed to get everyone talking.