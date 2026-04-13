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Anna Kendrick old video with Katy Perry resurfaces amid growing controversy

Katy Perry has not publicly responded to the latest allegations

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Anna Kendrick old video with Katy Perry resurfaces amid growing controversy
Anna Kendrick old video with Katy Perry resurfaces amid growing controversy

Katy Perry is facing new attention online after serious claims were made by Ruby Rose and an old interview involving Anna Kendrick has now started circulating again.

Ruby Rose recently said that Perry sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Australia many years ago.

The singer said that she did not speak about it at the time because Perry helped her with a US visa but later she decided to report it to police.

She also said she has reported other past incidents but did not give details.

After her statement went viral, people on social media brought back an old 2014 interview where Anna Kendrick talked about a funny moment involving Perry at an awards show.

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In the clip, Kendrick described the situation in a joking way during a talk show appearance.

The old video has now led to many different reactions online, with some users connecting it with the new claims, while others say people sometimes joke about awkward moments without meaning anything serious.

Some posts online also mention other past claims linked to Perry, which has added more discussion around the situation.

So far, Katy Perry has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

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