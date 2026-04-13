Niall Horan teases release date for new single 'Little More Time'

Horan, 52, will drop his 5th studio album, Dinner Party, on June 5

Niall Horan needs a little more time before he can officially announce the next single from his upcoming album, Dinner Party.

The former One Direction star has revealed that he will finally announce the release date for his new single, Little More Time, tomorrow, i.e., Tuesday, April 13. Horan, 32, revealed the news in a Tik Tok responding to a fans’ question about the highly-anticipated song’s release date.

“So when’s the release date niall?” asked the fan. “I’ll tell ya tomorrow,” Horan teased.

The accompanying video offered a glimpse into what appears to be the song’s bridge as Niall plays along on his guitar.

Horan has been teasing Little More Time for a few days. He recently opened up about the meaning behind the song, explaining that it’s about “wanting time to stand still.”

He admitted that the song is inspired by his own experience of spending “a lot of time away from home.”

“I just felt compelled to write a song about the smaller moments and wishing that you could just stay here,” he added.

Little More Time is the sixth song from his upcoming 12-track 5th studio album, which is set to drop on June 5th.