 
Geo News

Alex Cooper vows to end longstanding beef with Alix Earle in bold move

Alex Cooper launches public critique against Alix Earle amid feud rumours

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Alex Cooper vows to end longstanding beef with Alix Earle in bold move
Alex Cooper vows to end longstanding beef with Alix Earle in bold move

Alex Cooper finally addressed the feud speculations with Alix Earle which started when the influencer was noticed retweeting social media posts against the podcast host.

The 31-year-old media personality took to TikTok and called out Earle in a direct statement, publicly challenging her to clear out the feud rumours out front.

“I’ve got to call you out here. You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself,” the Call Her Daddy host said.

Cooper continued, “What’s the beef? Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other shit going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened, and so do you. So talk, unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

Earle soon surfaced in the comments section and wrote, “Okay on it!!”

Both the influencers were close in the past with both of them hosting podcasts owned by Cooper's Unwell network.

Earle went on to leave Cooper’s podcast network which sparked speculations of a potential feud, which was soon confirmed as the TikTok star began engaging with posts against the host. 

Blake Lively drags another A-list popstar in lawsuit after Taylor Swift
Blake Lively drags another A-list popstar in lawsuit after Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez enjoys concert amid Bieberchella: 'I am in tears'
Selena Gomez enjoys concert amid Bieberchella: 'I am in tears'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding buzz gets reality check
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding buzz gets reality check
Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross supports claims against Beckham family
Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross supports claims against Beckham family
Justin Bieber Coachella performance marks major career moment
Justin Bieber Coachella performance marks major career moment
Diplo reacts to Justin Bieber Coachella set amid mixed reviews
Diplo reacts to Justin Bieber Coachella set amid mixed reviews
Britney Spears takes major step towards recovery after DUI arrest
Britney Spears takes major step towards recovery after DUI arrest
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce arrive in NYC after wedding location revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce arrive in NYC after wedding location revealed