Alex Cooper vows to end longstanding beef with Alix Earle in bold move

Alex Cooper finally addressed the feud speculations with Alix Earle which started when the influencer was noticed retweeting social media posts against the podcast host.

The 31-year-old media personality took to TikTok and called out Earle in a direct statement, publicly challenging her to clear out the feud rumours out front.

“I’ve got to call you out here. You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself,” the Call Her Daddy host said.

Cooper continued, “What’s the beef? Because I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other shit going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened, and so do you. So talk, unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. So unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over.”

Earle soon surfaced in the comments section and wrote, “Okay on it!!”

Both the influencers were close in the past with both of them hosting podcasts owned by Cooper's Unwell network.

Earle went on to leave Cooper’s podcast network which sparked speculations of a potential feud, which was soon confirmed as the TikTok star began engaging with posts against the host.