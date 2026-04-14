Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas perform 'On the Line' together after 17 years

Demi Lovato sent her fans into a frenzy by bringing out Joe Jonas on the stage for a nostalgic On The Line duet.

On Monday, April 13, the 33-year-old American singer and songwriter kicked off her It’s Not That Deep Tour at the Kia Center Orlando, Florida.

As the opening night pulled a massive crowd, including Selena Gomez, the performer shared the stage with one of the Jonas Brothers members for a live rendition of the 2008 banger.

Flooding X (formerly Twitter), the duo’s fans showered their admiration and expressed their excitement on the social media platform.

One fan echoed the reaction of others, writing, “OMG this is pure Camp Rock nostalgia [crying emoji] First On the Line in 17 years childhood unlocked What a tour opener.”

Another gushed, “On the Line on opening night?! Demi said we're going ALL the way back. Camp Rock era Lovatics are not okay right now.”

“Omg this used to be my sooooooong!” a third chimed in saying. “Don’t Forget is still in Demi’s Top 3 albums.”

Meanwhile a fourth, who seemingly attended the concert added, “I wonder how many people heard my gutteral scream when the first few notes started.”

“I literally screamed NO when they started teasing the next song,’ she commented alongside a row of crying emoji.

It is pertinent to note that the latest On The Line rendition marked the first time Lovato and Jonas performed the song for the very first time in approximately 17 to 18 years.