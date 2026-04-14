Lady Gaga closes Mayhem Ball Tour with exciting update on future plans

Lady Gaga wrapped up her Mayhem Ball Tour but her journey isn’t over.

On Monday night, April 13, the Die With a Smile hitmaker delivered the final show of her 86-concert tour at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Making it her tour quintessential, the 40-year-old performer dances on stage at the end of every show.

Choosing a different song each night she grooved to the recording of a deep cut from her music catalog.

However, the finale was different. The Bad Romance songstress spent more time than usual on the stage with her dancers and musicians as two songs played at the last show of the tour.

After Always Remember Us This Way and Marry the Night renditions, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, gave one final bow in front of the crowd and hinted at her future plans.

“Thank you for making me the luckiest girl in the world,” she said while bidding farewell. “I love you and you’ll be in my heart every day.”

“And I’ll be back,” the Poker Face singer added, teasing that more happenings are on the horizon.

Notably, she has multiple Mayhem projects to share with fans. As of now the release of the Mayhem: Requiem concert special is dropping on Apple Music in the near future.