Demi Lovato setlist revealed after opening night show

Published April 14, 2026
If opening night is any indication, Demi Lovato is not playing it safe on tour – she’s playing it loud, nostalgic, and just a little emotional.
The singer kicked off her It’s Not That Deep tour on April 13 at the Kia Center in Orlando, and fans barely had time to catch their breath before the first major surprise hit.
Enter: Joe Jonas. Yes, that joe Jonas.
The crowd went full Disney-era chaos as the duo reunited onstage to perform This Is Me and On the Line, instantly transporting everyone back to their Camp Rock days (and probably unlocking a few forgotten playlists).
And it was not just the stage bringing the nostalgia. One of Demi’s longtime Disney Channel besties was spotted in the audience, proving this tour is basically a reunion tour… whether planned or not.
The tour supports her 2025 album It’s Not That Deep and, despite a few bumps – five canceled dates – Demi is still powering through 18 shows over the next month.
For fans still scrambling for tickets, resale platforms are buzzing, but let’s be honest – after that opening night, demand just got a whole lot worse.
This set list is representative of the first show of the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. Fast
2. Kiss
3. Frequency
4. Heart Attack
5. Tell Me You Love Me
6. Confident
7. Low Rise Jeans
8. Fantasy
9. Solo
10. Skyscraper
11. Give Your Heart a Break
12. Say It
13. Little Bit
14. Ghost
15. Here All Night
16. Joshua Tree
17. This Is Me – with special guest Joe Jonas
18. On the Line – with special guest Joe Jonas
19. Let You Go
20. Stone Cold
21. Sorry Not Sorry
22. Really Don’t Care
23. ENCORE: Sorry to Myself
24. ENCORE: Cool for the Summer
If this is how she’s starting, the rest of the tour might just get deeper than anyone expected.