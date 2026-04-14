Demi Lovato setlist revealed after opening night show

If opening night is any indication, Demi Lovato is not playing it safe on tour – she’s playing it loud, nostalgic, and just a little emotional.

The singer kicked off her It’s Not That Deep tour on April 13 at the Kia Center in Orlando, and fans barely had time to catch their breath before the first major surprise hit.

Enter: Joe Jonas. Yes, that joe Jonas.

The crowd went full Disney-era chaos as the duo reunited onstage to perform This Is Me and On the Line, instantly transporting everyone back to their Camp Rock days (and probably unlocking a few forgotten playlists).

And it was not just the stage bringing the nostalgia. One of Demi’s longtime Disney Channel besties was spotted in the audience, proving this tour is basically a reunion tour… whether planned or not.

The tour supports her 2025 album It’s Not That Deep and, despite a few bumps – five canceled dates – Demi is still powering through 18 shows over the next month.

For fans still scrambling for tickets, resale platforms are buzzing, but let’s be honest – after that opening night, demand just got a whole lot worse.

This set list is representative of the first show of the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Fast

2. Kiss

3. Frequency

4. Heart Attack

5. Tell Me You Love Me

6. Confident

7. Low Rise Jeans

8. Fantasy

9. Solo

10. Skyscraper

11. Give Your Heart a Break

12. Say It

13. Little Bit

14. Ghost

15. Here All Night

16. Joshua Tree

17. This Is Me – with special guest Joe Jonas

18. On the Line – with special guest Joe Jonas

19. Let You Go

20. Stone Cold

21. Sorry Not Sorry

22. Really Don’t Care

23. ENCORE: Sorry to Myself

24. ENCORE: Cool for the Summer

If this is how she’s starting, the rest of the tour might just get deeper than anyone expected.