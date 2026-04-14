Who was Sid Krofft? Co-creator of kids' TV classics passes away at 96

Sid Krofft, the visionary puppeteer who, alongside his younger brother Marty, reshaped children’s television with psychedelic sets, surreal characters, and unforgettable Saturday morning shows, has died at 96.

Krofft passed away Friday in his sleep at the Los Angeles home of longtime friend and business partner Kelly Killian.

The Krofft brothers first broke through in 1968 when NBC tapped them to design costumes for The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.

Their furry rock-band characters became an instant hit.

A year later, they created H.R. Pufnstuf, about a shipwrecked boy on a magical island ruled by a friendly dragon.

Though short-lived, the show’s psychedelic sets and costumes became a cult phenomenon, even catching the attention of The Beatles.

From there, the duo rolled out a string of imaginative series: The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and Land of the Lost.

Their work was so distinctive that McDonald’s copied their aesthetic for its McDonaldland campaign, leading to a successful lawsuit and a seven-figure settlement.

The brothers also ventured into live entertainment, opening The World of Sid & Marty Krofft theme park in Atlanta in 1976.

Though short-lived, it was billed as the world’s first vertical amusement park.

They produced variety shows like The Brady Bunch Hour and The Donny & Marie Show, and even collaborated with Richard Pryor on a children’s program inspired by his childhood.

Sid’s career began in Montreal, where he was born in 1929.

By age 15, he was already performing in New York clubs, later joining Ringling Bros. Circus before Marty came aboard full-time.

Their risqué puppet revue Les Poupees de Paris toured world’s fairs and drew millions of viewers, cementing their reputation as innovators.

Even into the 2010s, the Kroffts remained active, scoring a Nickelodeon hit with Mutt & Stuff.

Sid continued to share stories and interview celebrities on Instagram Live’s Sundays With Sid.

At the time of his death, he was working on two books chronicling his life and career.

Marty, his creative partner for decades, died in 2023 at age 86.