 
Geo News

Camila Cabello honours Cuba as she reflects on Coachella performance

The Cuban-born pop star joined Coachella headliner Young Thug to perform their 2017 hit 'Havana'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 14, 2026

Camila Cabello honours Cuba as she reflects on Coachella performance
The former Fifth Harmony star sported an 'SOS Cuba' pin for her performance

Camilla Cabello is honouring her home country as she reflects on her Coachella performance.

The former Fifth Harmony star joined Coachella headliner Young Thug to perform their 2017 hit, Havana during weekend one of the iconic music festival on Sunday, April 12. The next day, Cabello took to Instagram to share two reasons why “this was a beautiful moment” for her.

The first reason, per Cabello, was that she “got to celebrate jeffrey” aka Young Thug, “who is the kindest and most talented.” She added that their collaboration nearly a decade ago was one that “brought so much joy to my life.”

The second reason was much more personal to Cabello, who was born in Havana, Cuba — which is currently going through a humanitarian crisis.

“In these particular moments singing ‘half of my heart is in Havana’ feels so poignant and bittersweet… my heart truly goes out to every single Cuban who feels their heart ache for a beautiful country and culture that has been drained and abused for so many years of an oppressive dictatorship,” she explained, “but the beauty about our people is our ability to persevere and be proud of where we come from and have the hope better days are ahead.”

The Grammy-nominated singer also wore an “SOS Cuba” pin on her white silk piece for the performance, paired with a blue, red, and white scarf — the colours of Cuba’s flag.

“Also i was really feelin maself thank you for the aging backwards allegations i’ll give y’all the tips,” added Cabello. “Thank you Coachella !!!!!!!!!!!” 

Porsha Williams shares crucial advice for new ‘Real Housewives'
Porsha Williams shares crucial advice for new ‘Real Housewives'
Sydney Sweeney controversial scene fuels talk around ‘Euphoria' return
Sydney Sweeney controversial scene fuels talk around ‘Euphoria' return
Alec Baldwin teases future plans after ‘Rust'
Alec Baldwin teases future plans after ‘Rust'
Megan Thee Stallion reviews new 'One Piece' collab: 'Am I finna be Luffy?'
Megan Thee Stallion reviews new 'One Piece' collab: 'Am I finna be Luffy?'
Who was Sid Krofft? Co-creator of kids' TV classics passes away at 96
Who was Sid Krofft? Co-creator of kids' TV classics passes away at 96
Gracie Abrams drops cryptic clue into new era after Paul Mescal love song
Gracie Abrams drops cryptic clue into new era after Paul Mescal love song
Angelina Jolie health fears rise amid Brad Pitt court war
Angelina Jolie health fears rise amid Brad Pitt court war
Dwayne Johnson honours Robin Williams as ‘Jumanji' unveiled at CinemaCon
Dwayne Johnson honours Robin Williams as ‘Jumanji' unveiled at CinemaCon