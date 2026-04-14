Tom Holland's mom shades Zendaya's 'Euphoria' costars: 'Disrespectful'

Tom Holland's mom praises her (future) daughter-in-law Zendaya

Tom Holland’s mom feels like she won the daughter-in-law lottery with Zendaya.

Nikki Holland recently “liked” an Instagram reel by Shine Society which praised Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s press tour for their new film, The Drama, while criticising other actors for playing up their romance for the cameras despite being in relationships.

“Everyone else acting a little too single while promoting their romance movies,” read the caption to the reel, which had amassed over one million likes. “Meanwhile Zendaya & Robert [Pattinson] proving you can still vibe without disrespecting your partner.”

One of the ‘disrespectful’ actors that the reel was referring to was Sydney Sweeney, who starred in 2023’s Anyone But You with Glenn Powell. During the film’s press tour, Sweeney was accused of cheating on her then-fiancé Jonathan Davino with the Top Gun: Maverick star. Though Sweeney denied the rumours, she and Davino subsequently broke up after seven years together.

The other actor in the reel was Margot Robbie, who recently starred in Wuthering Heights opposite Zendaya’s other Euphoria costar, Jacob Elordi. Many fans were put off by the pair playing up their romantic chemistry during interviews and red-carpet events, given that Robbie has been married to Tom Ackerley for a decade.