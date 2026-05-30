Dua Lipa 'can't wait' to walk down the aisle as wedding plans to take shape

Lipa and Turner have been together since 2024, and the actor popped the question in June 2025

Dua Lipa is said to be excited to walk the aisle with her fiancé, Callum Turner, as the couple are reportedly set to marry next week.

The Future Nostalgia hitmaker, 30, announced her engagement to Eternity actor, 36, in June last year.

The couple are reportedly planning a lavish three-day wedding in Italy, which is expected to be a grand affair, with guests due to fly out on Thursday for three days of celebrations.

It is also reported that their showbiz friends, including singers Charli XCX and Tove Lo, are on the guest list.

According to The Sun, there are even whispers that Sir Elton John - who Dua collaborated with on the 2021 track Cold Heart - could perform.

An insider said: 'The original plan was for an intimate wedding, but it is now going to be a massive, luxurious affair across three days.

'They have rented out multiple huge venues for the multi-event extravaganza, although the exact details are being kept under wraps due to security concerns, as fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of them.

'The couple have been doing daily workouts at stylish members' club 180 House in London to prepare for their big day, and Dua has been telling friends she cannot wait to walk down the aisle.'

This comes after Lipa and Turner visited the Italian city during summer 2025, and fell in love with the place.

Lipa and Turner have been together since 2024, and the actor popped the question in June 2025.