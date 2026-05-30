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Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about one past betrayal that made her furious

Gwyneth Paltrow's honest confession about trust will leaves fans shocked
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 30, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about one past betrayal that made her furious
Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about one past betrayal that made her furious

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for preaching wellness, balance and mindful living – but even she admits there’s one old wound she has not fully healed.

During a candid conversation with psychotherapist Esther Perel on the latest episode of the Goop podcast, the Oscar winner revealed she’s still carrying intense feelings over a betrayal that happened years ago.

“I was thinking about a situation where somebody broke my trust and I have, like, sort of wrath around it,” Paltrow said.

The actress admitted the emotional reaction caught her off guard.

“I was like, ‘Wow. This is such a strong feeling of wrath,'” she continued. “If I was saying my inner dialogue out loud right now, it would be really shocking.”

While Paltrow kept the identity of the person – and the details of the situation – under wraps, she made it clear the experience still lingers.

“I was still really caught by the feeling, like, these incredibly big feelings around [it],” she said. “But that's universal, right? If you really trust somebody and they betray you?”

Perel explained that betrayal often damages more than a relationship – it can shake a person’s trust in themselves.

“The next consequence of the breach of trust or the violation of trust is when I stop trusting myself as a result of it,” Perel said.

The conversation later turned to infidelity and whether trust can ever truly be rebuilt after it’s broken.

Perel’s answer? “Yes” – but not always.

For fans, the biggest mystery remains the same: who left Gwyneth carrying all that wrath years later? And judging by her reaction, it’s a chapter she’s still not ready to close.

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