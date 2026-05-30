Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about one past betrayal that made her furious

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for preaching wellness, balance and mindful living – but even she admits there’s one old wound she has not fully healed.

During a candid conversation with psychotherapist Esther Perel on the latest episode of the Goop podcast, the Oscar winner revealed she’s still carrying intense feelings over a betrayal that happened years ago.

“I was thinking about a situation where somebody broke my trust and I have, like, sort of wrath around it,” Paltrow said.

The actress admitted the emotional reaction caught her off guard.

“I was like, ‘Wow. This is such a strong feeling of wrath,'” she continued. “If I was saying my inner dialogue out loud right now, it would be really shocking.”

While Paltrow kept the identity of the person – and the details of the situation – under wraps, she made it clear the experience still lingers.

“I was still really caught by the feeling, like, these incredibly big feelings around [it],” she said. “But that's universal, right? If you really trust somebody and they betray you?”

Perel explained that betrayal often damages more than a relationship – it can shake a person’s trust in themselves.

“The next consequence of the breach of trust or the violation of trust is when I stop trusting myself as a result of it,” Perel said.

The conversation later turned to infidelity and whether trust can ever truly be rebuilt after it’s broken.

Perel’s answer? “Yes” – but not always.

For fans, the biggest mystery remains the same: who left Gwyneth carrying all that wrath years later? And judging by her reaction, it’s a chapter she’s still not ready to close.