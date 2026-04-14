Niall Horan finally announces release date for 'Little More Time'

Horan declares 'Little More Time' as his 'favourite' song from the entire album

Niall Horan is coming out with the second single from his upcoming album, Dinner Party, in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, April 14, the former One Direction star finally announced the long-awaited drop date for Little More Time: April 23. It marks the second single from the album following the lead single released last month, though this one is Horan’s favourite song from the entire tracklist.

“excited to let you all know that my favourite song off the album Little More Time is coming out on April 23 !” he wrote in an Instagram announcement.

Horan, 32, also shared a snippet of the song, revealing its yearning lyrics.

“I just wish we had... One more song before we’re saying goodbye, just a little more time, just a little more time / One more drink or a bottle of wine, just a little more time, just a little more time / Climb in bed and I’m making your side just a little more mine, just a little more mine / One more song before we’re saying goodbye, just a little more time, just a little more time,” Horan croons.

According to the musician, the song captures the all-too-familiar feeling of “wanting time to stand still.”

Marking Horan’s fifth studio album, Dinner Party, is set to release on June 5.