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Demi Lovato sends message to Selena Gomez after surprise reunion

The former Disney stars and best friends reunited for the opening night of Lovato's 'It's Not That Deep Tour'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

Demi Lovato sends message to Selena Gomez after surprise reunion
Lovato and Gomez gush over each other after metting for the first time in over a decade

Demi Lovato is sending Selena Gomez some love after the former best friends reunited for the first time in over a decade.

On Monday, April 13, Gomez attended the opening night of Lovato’s It’s Not That Deep Tour in Orlando, Florida. Sharing snaps from the night, the Only Murders in the Building star hyped up Lovato, declaring that it was “hands down one of the best shows.”

Touched by the gesture, Lovato reposted a picture of the pair embracing as she wrote, “thank you so much for coming!!! loved seeing you.”

Demi Lovato sends message to Selena Gomez after surprise reunion

The Heart Attack hitmaker also included a picture of Gomez in her own post reflecting on the the memorable night.

“IT’S NOT THAT DEEP TOUR NIGHT 1!!! WOW I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!! THANK YOU ORLANDO,” she wrote in the caption.

Lovato and Gomez first met while filming Barney & Friends when they were just 7 years old. They went on to cement their legacies as Disney icons, and even starred together in the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program.

However, their lives took separate paths, and their friendship began dwindling in the 2010s. 

In 2020, sources told US Weekly that Gomez and Lovato “haven’t been close friends since they were teenagers,” though “they’ve always been pleasant when they’ve seen each other.” 

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