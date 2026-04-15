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Usher, Chris Brown ‘R&B Tour': Dates announced

Chris Brown and Usher unveil details about upcoming tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026


Usher and Chris Brown have officially revealed the dates for their highly anticipated co-headlining "R&B" stadium tour, set to sweep across North America starting this summer. 

Named the "Raymond and Brown" trek, the massive 33-date journey will see the two icons share the stage from June through to the end of the year. 

Fans eager to grab tickets should mark their calendars for the general sale, which kicks off on 27 April at 12 p.m. local time, following a series of presale events starting as early as 21 April.

The tour is scheduled to begin on 26 June at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, before heading to major cities including Detroit, Nashville, and Washington, D.C. 

Reflecting the scale of the event, the duo has booked double-date stints at several iconic venues, including MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Appropriately, the tour will also stop for two nights in Usher's home city at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, before finally wrapping up on 11 December at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

This blockbuster collaboration follows a string of individual successes for both artists. 

Usher is coming straight off the back of his "Past, Present, Future" tour, which saw him performing throughout 2024 and 2025. 

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is riding high from his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, which concluded last October and became his most successful commercial venture to date, raking in nearly $300 million. 

By joining forces for the "R&B" tour, the pair are looking to dominate the stadium circuit for the remainder of 2026.

For those looking to secure seats early, a Citi presale is scheduled for 21 April, with a dedicated "R&B" tour presale following on 23 April. 

Given the significant commercial momentum both stars are currently carrying, industry experts expect these shows to be among the hottest tickets of the year. 

With a mix of career-spanning hits and a collaborative stage presence, the Raymond and Brown tour is shaping up to be a definitive moment for R&B music fans this season.

Check out the full dates for Usher and Chris Brown's ‘R&B Tour':

  • Fri, Jun 26 | Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
  • Tue, Jun 30 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium 
  • Thu, Jul 2 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
  • Fri, Jul 3 | Detroit, MI | Ford Field
  • Tue, Jul 7 | Cleveland, OH | Huntington Bank Field
  • Fri, Jul 10 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
  • Sat, Jul 11 | Washington, DC | Northwest Stadium
  • Fri, Jul 17 | Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium
  • Tue, Jul 21 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
  • Sat, Jul 25 | Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
  • Tue, Jul 28 | Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
  • Sat, Aug 1 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
  • Fri, Aug 7 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
  • Sat, Aug 8 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
  • Tue, Aug 11 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
  • Wed, Aug 12 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Stadium
  • Mon, Aug 17 | Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium
  • Fri, Aug 21 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
  • Fri, Aug 28 | San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium
  • Sat, Sep 5 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
  • Sun, Sep 6 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
  • Thu, Sep 10 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Stadium
  • Fri, Sep 25 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
  • Sat, Sep 26 | Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium
  • Tue, Sep 29 | Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
  • Sat, Oct 3 | El Paso, TX | Sun Bowl Stadium
  • Mon, Oct 5 | San Antonio, TX | Alamodome
  • Fri, Oct 9 | Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
  • Sat, Nov 7 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Sun, Nov 8 | Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Fri, Nov 20 | New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
  • Thu, Dec 3 | Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium
  • Fri, Dec 11 | Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium  
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